UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains Result 2020 Out Now, Here's How To Check

UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains Update: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission also known as UPPSC on Friday, October 1 released the prelims result. The result that has been released is for Agriculture Services Recruitment 2020. Candidates who took the exam can check the list of successfully qualified candidates on the official website. The official website of UPPSC that needs to be checked is uppsc.gov.in.

This time 1393 candidates have been declared as qualified. It means that they are now eligible to sit for the mains exam as they performed well in prelims exam. The official notice reads that the mains exam is likely to be held on November 1, 2021. The hall ticket will be uploaded by the end of October 2021. Since the exact date for UPPSC Agriculture Services exam has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for being updated about the important dates.

This year the UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020-21 was held on August 1, 2021. The exam was conducted at various examination centres in Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad in one shift. The shift started from 11 AM and continued till 1 PM. As per reports over 73000 candidates registered, out of which over 38000 applicants appeared in the prelims exam that was conducted on August 1, 2021.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020 Exam result: Steps to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020’ flashing on the homepage.

A pdf will be opened which will have UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020 result

Candidates should download the same and take a printout for future reference

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 564 candidates will be hired. Their pay scale will be between Rs 44,900 and Rs.1,42,400. The final selection will be done after the Mains exam as well as the interview. As mentioned above, candidates must not forget to keep an eye on the official website.