UPPSC Assistant Professor Screening Test 2021 Postponed, Check Official Notice Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a new notice to declare that the screening test for the position of Assistant Professor has been postponed to a further unspecified date. A future date for the screening test has not been released yet. Read on to know more about UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy screening test being delayed.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Screening Test Postponed

As per the official UPPSC notice, the screening test for the Assistant Professor recruitment has been postponed. As per the earlier schedule, the Assistant Professor screening test was scheduled to take place on April 17, 2021. Candidates who had applied for the posts should note that a revised date for the screening test hasn't been notified yet.

According to the short notice released on the UPPSC website, the UPPSC screening test had to be postponed due to the local elections in the area. The dates for the local elections were clashing with the dates for the UPPSC screening test, hence the screening test was postponed without further notice. You can find the official UPPSC website here and the link to the notification here.

All interested candidates should note that the fresh date for the screening test will be announced on the UPPSC official website. It is advised that students keep visiting the official website to keep checking for any official updates or notifications about the release date. In case the candidates wish to look at the UPPSC notice, here is the step-by-step process to checking the Assistant Professor Screening Test postponement notice.

How to View the Notice for Assistant Professor Screening Delayed UPPSC Notification

Step 1 - Interested candidates will have to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission - http://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html

Step 2 - Candidates should navigate through the homepage and locate the Information Bulletin Category on the homepage.

Step 3 - Scroll down to the notification that says ''NOTICE REGARDING ADVT.NO.-02/2020-2021, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR GOVT. DEGREE COLLEGE (SCREENING) EXAM-2020”.

Step 4 - Click on the notification mentioned above.

Step 5 - Clicking on the notification will open a new tab where candidates will be able to view the new notice. Candidates can download the PDF Notice for future reference through the 'Print as PDF' option.

Image Source: UPPSC Official Website