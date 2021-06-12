Last Updated:

UPPSC Calendar 2021 With Revised Exam Dates Out, ACF, PCS Exams In October; Check Here

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021-22: UPPSC has released a revised exam calendar for its recruitment exams. UPPSC PCS prelims exam, ACF/RFO exams in October.

UPPSC calendar 2021

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised calendar for its recruitment exams to be held in the year 2021 and 2022. The calendar has the dates for various recruitment exams conducted by UPPSC. The annual exam calendar can be downloaded from the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment Exams 2021-22

UPPSC had earlier released its annual exam calendar on January 15. However, a number of recruitment exams were postponed after March due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the UPPSC has released the revised dates for such recruitment exams. 

As per the revised calendar, the UPPSC PCS prelims exam 2021 will be held on October 24, 2021. UPPSC PCS main exam 2021 will be held on January 28, 2022. Moreover, the ACF/ RFO prelims and main exams will be held on October 24 and from March 7 onwards, respectively. The UPPSC agriculture services main exam will be held from November 26 onwards. 

  • Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Exam-2018 - July 25, 2021
  • Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam-2020  - August 1, 2021
  • Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam - October 3
  • Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination 2021- October 24, 2021
  • Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination 2021- January 28, 2022
  • ACF/RFO Prelims exam -October 24, 2021
  • ACF/RFO mains 2021 - March 07, 2022, onwards
  • State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020 - November 26, 2021, onwards
  • Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 - December 05, 2021
  • Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021 - April 10, 2022, onwards

Click here to read the detailed exam calendar of UPPSC

 

