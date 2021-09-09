UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Exam 2021 Admit Cards Out; Check Direct Link To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, also known as UPPSC, has released the hall tickets for the lecturer (male/female) Government Inter College (Prelims) Examination 2020. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The hall tickets that have been released for the examination to be held on September 19, 2021. It will be held in the morning from 11 am to 1 pm. The exam will be held offline in centres at several test centres of 16 districts, including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi. The steps to download the admit cards and direct link to check the same are given below.

Steps to download UPPSC GIC Lecturer admit cards

In order to download the prelims exam admit card, the candidates should visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "1. Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE,(PRE) EXAM-2020"

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in credentials and click on the 'Download Admit Card' link

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should also keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Candidates are hereby informed that the details of the exam centre will be mentioned in the admit cards. Therefore, they should go through the hall tickets carefully. Candidates should also remember to carry the ID proof along with the admit cards to the examination hall. If any candidate fails to do so, he/she will not be allowed to sit for exams.

