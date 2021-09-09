UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Exam 2021 Admit Cards Out; Check Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, also known as UPPSC, has released the hall tickets for the lecturer (male/female) Government Inter College (Prelims) Examination 2020. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The hall tickets that have been released for the examination to be held on September 19, 2021. It will be held in the morning from 11 am to 1 pm. The exam will be held offline in centres at several test centres of 16 districts, including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi. The steps to download the admit cards and direct link to check the same are given below.
Candidates are hereby informed that the details of the exam centre will be mentioned in the admit cards. Therefore, they should go through the hall tickets carefully. Candidates should also remember to carry the ID proof along with the admit cards to the examination hall. If any candidate fails to do so, he/she will not be allowed to sit for exams.