UPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 3620 Medical Officer Specialist Posts

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 3620 vacancies for the post of medical official- specialist grade-2 level-2. The online application process began on May 28 and the last date to apply is June 28. The last date to pay the application fee is June 25. Interested and eligible candidates and apply online by visiting the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC MO recruitment notification was released on May 28. Candidates must read the official notification before applying. Read on to know more details about the vacancies, educational qualifications. and pay scale.

UPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Gynecologist - 590

Anesthetist - 590

Pediatrician - 600

Radiologist - 75

Pathologist - 75

General Surgeon - 590

General Physician - 590

Ophthalmologist - 75

Orthopedician - 75

ENT Specialist - 75

Dermatologist - 75

Psychiatrist - 75

Micro Biologist - 30

Forensic Specialist - 75

Public Health Specialist - 30

Total- 3620 vacancies

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have an MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019.’ and,

Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’ or its equivalent,

OR

Postgraduate Diploma (2 years) in the concerned Speciality of a university recognized by the Medical Council of India or a PostGraduate medical diploma recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’ or its equivalent and with at least one year of experience in the concerned Speciality after registration of the diploma in the concerned Medical Council.