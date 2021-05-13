UPPSC PCS And Other Exams Scheduled In June Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

UPPSC PCS: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the PCS preliminary exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPPSC has also deferred the assistant conservator of forest and range forest officer prelims exam 2021 as well as lecturer (male/female branch) GIC prelims exams 2020. The exams have been postponed in view of the rising numbers of Coronavirus cases in India.

UPPSC PCS and other exams postponed

UPPSC in its official notice said that all the exams scheduled between June 13 and June 20 stand postponed. The revised schedule of these exams will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates must visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in regularly for updates.

Click here to read UPPSC official notice

Earlier, UPPSC had postponed the exams scheduled between May 23 and 30. These exams included Combined State Agriculture Services, Principal Grade 3, Vice-Principal, and Assistant Director recruitment exams. The revised schedule for these exams will also be notified later. The exams will be held when the COVID situation improves in the state and when it is conducive to hold the exams.

UPPSC PCS exam is held for recruitment for the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandant Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Superintendent Jail and other posts. The candidates will have to clear the prelims exam followed by a main exam and interview. The final result will be declared after the successful conduct of the UPPSC PCS interview. The result will be uploaded on the official website.