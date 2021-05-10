UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria 2021: Know The Full UPPSC Eligibility Criteria & Exam Date

The UPPSC is a competitive government exam that is conducted in Uttar Pradesh. The UPPSC stands for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The PSC stands for Provincial Civil Services. The exam opens up many employment opportunities for people in the various departments of the UP Government. Read on to know the UPPSC PCS Eligibility Criteria 2021.

UPPSC Eligibility Criteria 2021

There are several eligibility criterias that candidates have to keep in mind before applying for the UPPSC PCS exam. The UPPSC exam is conducted to find and recruit state government employees within the Provincial Civil Services department and other departments of the UP government. These UPPSC job vacancies are highly sought after. Here are the main eligibility criteria for the UPPSC, as per the UPPSC 2021 Notification

Age Limit: The Minimum age limit is 21 years and candidates must not have crossed 40 years of age as on July 1, 2021. The Upper age limit is relaxed for category candidates. Have a look:

Upper Age Limit Relaxation for reserved categories:

SC/ST/OBC/Sports Person/UP Govt Employee: 5 Years

Ex-Servicemen: 10 Years

PH: 15 Years

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be Graduate with a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University. However, different vacancies may different specialisation requirements in graduation. Candidates pursuing the final year of their graduation are also eligible for applying for UPPSC.

Details Regarding Age and Other Relaxation (As per Notification)

Have a domicile of UP

A category certificate from the competent authority

In the case of women candidates, the caste/domicile certificate issued from the father’s side shall be considered valid

Male candidates with more than one wife (living) are not eligible. (Unless the Governor of the state grants exemption.)

Female candidates who have married a person already having a wife (living) are not eligible. (Unless the Governor of the state grants exemption.)

Female candidates who are pregnant (12 weeks or more) will be declared temporarily unfit.

Candidates claiming age relaxation/reservation in more than one category for the UP PCS Exam shall be entitled to only one concession, whichever is more beneficial.]

UPPSC PCS Exam Date and Syllabus

The UPPSC has many subjects that students will need to clear in order to qualify for the next round. We have compiled the full list of UPPSC Syllabus subjects. The exam is split into two papers. Here is the syllabus for both papers. As per Shiksha.com, the preliminary PCS exam is scheduled for June 13, 2021, whereas the main exam is scheduled for October 3, 2021.

Paper 1

Current Events of National and International

History of India and Indian National Movement

India and World Geography

Indian Polity and Governance

Economic and Social Development

General Sciences

Paper 2

Comprehension

Interpersonal skills Analytical Ability & Logical Reasoning

Problem Solving & Decision Making

General Mental Ability

Elementary Mathematics

General English

General Hindi

