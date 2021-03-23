UPPSC PCS Interview Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download PCS Call Letter

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS interview call letter on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared the UPPSC PCS main exam will have to appear for the interview round. The UPPSC PCS interview will begin on April 1. Candidates will have to download their PCS interview admit card from the official website by logging in using their credentials.

According to the official notice released by the Commission, the UPPSC PCS interview will be held from April 1 to 8. UPPSC had declared the PCS main exam on March 20. A total of 4589 candidates had appeared in the UPPSC PCS Main exam out of which, 845 have passed the main exam.

UPPSC PCS Interview

UPPSC will conduct the PCS interview in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and the second shift will begin at 1 pm. A total of 845 candidates will appear in the interview. The Commission has uploaded the list of roll numbers scheduled in first and second shifts. Candidates are advised to check the official notice by clicking here. The UPPSC PCS interview will be held at Yamuna Bhawan, UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. Candidates must bring the required documents as mentioned in the official notice to the interview centre.

How to download UPPSC PCS Interview Call Letter

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads '1. Interview Letter :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NOA-1/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE /UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2020

Visible up to : 08/04/2021' under the Activity dashboard

A login page will open

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your UPPSC PCS interview call letter will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Direct link to download UPPSC PCS interview call letter