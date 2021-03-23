UPPSC PCS Interview Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download PCS Call Letter

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS interview call letter on its official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have cleared the UPPSC PCS main exam will have to appear for the interview round. The UPPSC PCS interview will begin on April 1. Candidates will have to download their PCS interview admit card from the official website by logging in using their credentials.
According to the official notice released by the Commission, the UPPSC PCS interview will be held from April 1 to 8. UPPSC had declared the PCS main exam on March 20. A total of 4589 candidates had appeared in the UPPSC PCS Main exam out of which, 845 have passed the main exam.
UPPSC PCS Interview
UPPSC will conduct the PCS interview in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and the second shift will begin at 1 pm. A total of 845 candidates will appear in the interview. The Commission has uploaded the list of roll numbers scheduled in first and second shifts. Candidates are advised to check the official notice by clicking here. The UPPSC PCS interview will be held at Yamuna Bhawan, UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. Candidates must bring the required documents as mentioned in the official notice to the interview centre.
How to download UPPSC PCS Interview Call Letter
- Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads '1. Interview Letter :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT. NOA-1/E-1/2020, COMBINED STATE /UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2020
- Visible up to : 08/04/2021' under the Activity dashboard
- A login page will open
- Key in the required login credentials and submit
- Your UPPSC PCS interview call letter will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its printout
Direct link to download UPPSC PCS interview call letter
- The UPPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 487 vacancies for various posts including deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant home guards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade-I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts like assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner, among others.
