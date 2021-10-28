Last Updated:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Keys 2021 Released: See How To Check & Raise Objections

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the UPPSC PCS  prelims answer keys. Check details here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPPSC

Image: Shutterstock


UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has published the UPPSC PCS  prelims answer keys on their official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. The Prelims exam was conducted on October 24, 2021. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying minimum fees. The last date to raise objections is November 2, 2021.

The UPPSC result will be announced after addressing all the valid objections raised by candidates in the prelims provisional answer key. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 416 vacancies for the posts of Combined State/Upper Subordinate, Assistant Conservator of Forest, and Range Forest Officer. Check key details below.

UPPSC PCS Answer key: Selection process | Direct Link | More details

  • Candidates who are willing to raise objections must strictly follow a specific format issued by the UPPSC. While raising objections, candidates should mention their name, roll number, subject, and Question Series Number.
  • The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their performance in the prelims and main exam.
  • Candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to check UPPSC answer key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

  • Step 1: To download the UPPSC PCS Answer key or raise objection candidates must log in to the official website-  uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Step 2: Now, on the homepage click on the link that reads, "Click here to view the answer key sheet."
  • Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open.
  • Step 4: Candidates have to now click on the link for Series A, Series B, Series C, and Series D.
  • Step 5: Following this, a PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future use.

Image: Shutterstock

