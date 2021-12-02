UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Declared At Uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Result 2021 for prelims exam and ACF/RFO Prelims exam. Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination 2021 or Forest conservator/ forest officer exam can check their results online. The UPPSC PCS prelims result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Over 900 candidates selected for UPPSC main exam

Out of the total 6.9 lakh registered candidates, 3.2 lakh had appeared. A total of 7688 candidates have cleared PCS prelims exam. A total of 296 candidates have cleared ACF/RFO prelims exam. The selected candidates will have to appear for the main exams.

The UPPSC PCS prelims exam was conducted on October 24, 2021. The answer key for the prelims exam was released on October 27. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till November 2. Considering the objections raised, the final answer key and result are prepared. Candidates who have cleared the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. As per the annual calendar of UPPSC, the PCS main exam will be held on January 28, 2022. Following the main exam, the qualified candidates will have to clear the interview round. UPPSC, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill a total of 696 vacancies for the posts of Combined State/Upper Subordinate, Assistant Conservator of Forest, and Range Forest Officer.

How to check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021