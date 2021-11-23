UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Result PDF

UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj is expected to release the UPPSC PCS Result 2021 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Till now the Commission has not announced a definite time for releasing the result, but it is being expected that result will be out by second half. Candidates who took the prelims exam and are waiting to check their results will be able to do so once it is released today. Once released, the prelims result link will be activated at official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Result 2021 will be declared for the prelims exam which was conducted on October 24, 2021. Around 6 lakh students registered themselves for the exam. However, on the exam day, only 3 lakh of them appeared. The provisional answer key for the prelims exam was released on October 28 and candidates were given time to raise objections till November 2. Considering the objections raised, the final answer key and result are prepared. All those candidates who manage to qualify the prelims exam will be eligible for the next round which is Mains. Mains qualified candidates will then be called for the final round- interview. The step-by-step guide to download results can be checked here.

UPPSC PCS Result 2021: Here's how to check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission – uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'PCS Result 2021.' (The link will be activated post-release of results)

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen, candidates will have to scroll through it to find their roll numbers

Candidates are also advised to take a print out of the same for future reference

The next step of Commission after releasing the prelims result is beginning the registration for the Mains exam. As per schedule, the Mains exam will be conducted on January 28, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about UPPSC PCS Result 2021.