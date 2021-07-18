UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 3,012 Staff Nurse Vacancies; Here's All You Need To Know

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission through a notification announced that it is inviting online applications for more than 3000 vacancies. The recruitment is for the position of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2. Last date to apply is 16th August therefore candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline. Forms are available on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Important Dates

Issue of notification- 16th July 2021

Last date to pay application fee- 12th August 2021

Last date to fill the application form- 16th August 2021

Vacancy Details

The recent recruitment drive aims to hire about 2,671 female candidates and 341 male candidates. The requirement is for Medical Education and Training Department, Medical and health services department, and King George's Medical University Uttar Pradesh. The pay scale will be between Rs. 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs. 44900 - 142400/-).

UPPSC Staff Nurse Posts: Educational Qualification

For Staff Nurse (Male) (Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department)

Male candidates must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Candidate should have diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council or possess a diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council

Candidate should have a registration certificate from U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess a registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives From the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council.

Staff Nurse (Female) (Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department

Candidate must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto

Candidate should have done diploma in General Nursing and midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council

The candidate should have a registration certificate as a Nurse and Midwife from the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council.

Sister Grade 2

For being selected as a male nurse, the candidate should have done a diploma in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized institute or equivalent qualification for male Nurse.

To be noted that preference will be given to those who will have 3 years exp. in large hospital or Medical College or B.Sc. Nursing Should be a registered "A" Grade Nurse and Midwife with a State Nursing Council or equivalent Qualification

Age Limit and application fee

The minimum age while applying should be 21 Years.

The maximum age accepted while applying should be not more than 40 years

Candidates falling in the general and OBC category will be charged Rs. 125

Candidates falling in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category will have to pay Rs. 65

Candidates under PH quota will be charged Rs. 25

Candidates will have to pay the fee in online mode only

UPPSC Staff Nurse: Selection

The U.P. Public Service Commission shall hold a Written Examination (Objective Type) at various Centres of the Districts for selecting suitable candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Male/Female). The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained out of 100. The written exam will carry 85 marks. Rest 15 marks will be further distributed. For the first completed year of service on a contract basis, three marks will be awarded. For the next and every completed year of service on a contract basis, three marks for each year will be awarded.