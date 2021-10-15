UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Last Day To Apply For 1370 Lecturer Posts For Engineers And Others

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online application window for the recruitment of lecturers today. The online application window was opened on September 15 and it will close on October 15. There are a total of 1370 vacancies for the post of principals, librarian, workshop superintendents and lecturer for technical education courses. Out of the 1370 vacancies, 523 are for the unreserved category while the rest of the vacancies are for the reserved category candidates. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this exam by filling out the application form available on the Commission's official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the post of Principal, candidates should be at least 35 years of age and not more than 50 years of age as of July 1, 2021. Further, candidates should not be born earlier than July 2, 1971, and not later than July 1, 1976. For the post of Lecturer, Workshop Superintendant, and Librarian, candidates should be at least 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as of July 1, 2021. Further, candidates should not have been born earlier than July 2, 1981, and not later than July 1, 2000.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates applying for Principal posts should have done a PhD and must hold a minimum of 16 years of experience in teaching at degree or diploma level out of which three years shall be post PhD experience and 5 years of experience not below the level of HOD. OR First-class at bachelor's or master's level in relevant discipline and minimum of 20 years of teaching in technical education/research/ industry out of which 5 years of experience must be not below the level of HOD.

For the post of lecturer in engineering disciplines, one should have passed B.E/ B.Tech/B.S in relevant disciplines with first class.

For the post of lecturer in English, Mathematics, and non-engineering courses, one should have a master's degree in an appropriate subject with first class for level- 9A. For level 10, applicants must have passed master's degree with first-class and must have cleared UGC NET, CSIR or SLET/SET.

Selection Procedure

The application fee for unreserved, and OBC category candidates is Rs 200, along with a processing fee of Rs 25 (Total- Rs 205). For SC, ST categories the fee is Rs 80 including the processing fee. For PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 25 and for the Ex-Servicemen, the fee is Rs 80 along with the processing fee of Rs 25.