UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification For 3620 Medical Officer Posts To Be Released Today

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to release notification as part of its UPPSC recruitment 2021. The UPPSC vacancy will be for the posts of Medical Officers. According to various media reports, the UPPSC Medical Officer recruitment notification will be released today on May 28 at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The interested and candidates will be then able to check the detailed notification about the UPPSC Medical Officer recruitment notification.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021

According to the reports, the applications for the UPPSC recruitment 2021 will be invited from today onwards. The candidates can apply for the posts from today on the above mentioned official website. The application window for the UPPSC vacancy will be open for the interested and eligible candidates till June 25, 2021. A total of 3620 posts will be on offer in this recruitment drive. The posts are of various specialists under the Department of Medical and Health Services (Allopathy). The UPPSC recruitment 2021 is being done for various posts like Gynecologist, Anesthetist, Pediatrician, Radiologist, Pathologist, General Surgeon, General Physician, Ophthalmologist, Orthopedician, ENT Specialist, Dermatologist, Psychiatrist, Micro Biologist, Forensic Specialist, Public Health Specialist.

The reports added that the recruitment drive is done amidst the COVID-19 situation in the state and India. India is currently expecting a third wave of COVID-19 and various states have started preparing themselves for it. To ensure there is no shortage of doctors and medical officers, this recruitment drive is being done. Details about the UPPSC vacancy like detailed eligibility status, age limit and selection process can be checked on the official notification once it is released. To become eligible to apply for the posts, a candidate should have a medical degree or diploma.

The minimum age limit of a candidate is expected to be 21 years. Age relaxation for reserved candidates will be as per the UPPSC rules. Even though the last date of application submission is June 28, candidates will be able to pay their application fee online till June 25, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in to know about all the latest government jobs updates and news related to this UPPSC medical officer recruitment.

