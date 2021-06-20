UPPSC Recruitment Notification 2021: Application Begins For 124 Lecturer Posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 124 vacancies for the post of lecturer in UP government Aashram Paddhati Inter College- 2021. The online application window opened on June 18. The last date to apply is July 19, 2021. The last date to pay online application is July 15, 2021.

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a post-graduate degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university can apply for the posts. They should have completed 21 years of age as on July 1, 2021. The upper age limit is 40 years. They should not be born before 2nd July 1981 and not later than 1st July 2000.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 18 June 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 19 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee - 15 July 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Physics Lecturer - 30

Chemistry Lecturer - 26

Biology Lecturer - 33

Math Lecturer - 35

Total-- 124

UPPSC Lecturer Salary:

Rs. 9300-34800 Grade pay 4800 level-8

UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment Notification