UPPSC Regional Inspector Exam Admit Cards Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, also known as UPPSC, has released the admit cards for the regional inspector examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 21 and through this exam regional inspectors (technical) will be selected. All those candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can download the UPPSC admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of the Commission.

UPPSC regional inspector exam: Details

On the exam day, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am candidates have to appear for a paper on Highway code, The Motor vehicle Act, 1988, Central motor vehicle Rules, 1989, and the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998. From 2 pm to 5 pm, candidates have to appear for the paper consisting of Maintenance and upkeep of motor vehicles; Principal factors relating to road safety; Minor and major repairs of a motor vehicle; Mechanism and working of diesel, petrol, gas, and dual-fuel engines. Candidates will also have to appear for a service check-up and model routines; Vehicular Air and Noise pollution.

UPPSC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website to download hall tickets

On the homepage, go to the latest news section

Click on the link which reads UPPSC admit card 2021

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on download admit card

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should also take its printout so as to carry it to the hall on exam day

Along with the admit cards, candidates will also have to carry valid ID proof. Candidates can click on the direct link to check hall tickets. Here is the direct link by clicking on which candidates can check their admit cards.

Image: Shutterstock