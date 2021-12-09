UPPSC RO, ARO Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By Dec 14

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Review Officer and Assistant Review officer exam. The UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2021 has been released for all the sets. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature, therefore candidates can raise objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections against the provisional answer key is December 14, 2021. For checking official notice and seeking more details, candidates can visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC RO, ARO answer key which has been released is for the exam that was held on December 5, 2021. The key can be download from the official website till December 13, 2021. For raising objections, candidates will have to write to the Commission in the prescribed format. The steps to download the provisional key has been mentioned below.

UPPSC RO, ARO Answer Key 2021: Here's how to check

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission – uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'REGARDING KEYSHEET OF SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC., (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM. 2021.'

A PDF file will having provisional answers will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can cross-check their answers and raise objections, if any

Candidates can also print a copy of the answer keys if needed

Here is the direct link to download the provisional answer key

On the basis of objections raised, the commission will prepare the final answer key. The result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. The provisional key can be checked for Paper 1 that consisted of 140 questions of 1 mark each from General Studies, and Paper 2, which consisted of 60 questions from General Hindi. The exam was held in two shifts and the result will be released soon.

Candidates can submit their objections with the support of documents with their answers on or before 14 December 2021. Candidates should note that only and objections produced in the given format available on the official website will be entertained by the commission. The exam was conducted in total 22 centres of state including Agra, Basti, Itwa, Gazipur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Muradabad, Raebarielly, Varanasi, Sitapur Mirzapur and Mathura.