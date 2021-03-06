UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released For 337 Vacancies, Apply Now

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) recruitment. UPPSC has also invited online applications for recruitment against 337 vacancies for the posts of Samiksha Adhikari (RO) and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (ARO). Interested and eligible aspirants can apply for the posts at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before April 5.

UPPSC RO, ARO Recruitment: Details of vacancies

RO/ARO General Recruitment - 228 vacancies

RO/ARO Special Recruitment - 109 vacancies

UPPSC RO, ARO Educational Qualification:

RO and ARO Accounts- Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script. RO Hindi - Applicants should have a bachelor's degree with Hindi Literature or Sanskrit Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

- Applicants should have a bachelor's degree with Hindi Literature or Sanskrit Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. RO Urdu - Applicants should have a bachelor's degree with Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Provided that the requirement of having taken Urdu Literature or Persian Literature Arabic Literature shall not be necessary in case of a candidate who has passed the Adib-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh.

- Applicants should have a bachelor's degree with Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subjects from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. Provided that the requirement of having taken Urdu Literature or Persian Literature Arabic Literature shall not be necessary in case of a candidate who has passed the Adib-e-Kamil Examination of Jamia Urdu-Aligarh. ARO Accounts, UPSC - Candidates should have a B.Com degree from a recognized university.

- Candidates should have a B.Com degree from a recognized university. ARO, U.P.Secretariat/ Samiksha /Board of Adhikari Revenue, UP/ Office of Chief Election Officer, UP - Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script.

- Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in commerce with Accountancy from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto. 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application from an Institute recognized by the Government. Knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script. ARO UPPSC - Applicants should have a B.Com degree and a minimum speed of twenty-five words per minute in Hindi typewriting. Diploma in Computer Science from any recognized Institute/University or "O" Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society.

- Applicants should have a B.Com degree and a minimum speed of twenty-five words per minute in Hindi typewriting. Diploma in Computer Science from any recognized Institute/University or "O" Level certificate awarded by the DOEACC Society. Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021.

UPPSC RO, ARO Selection Procedure & Exam Pattern

Candidates will have to appear for a preliminary exam that will be conducted by UPPSC. Candidates who will clear the prelims will have to appear for the UPPSC main exam. Prelims exam will comprise Paper 1 and Paper 2 that will have 200 questions for General Studies and General Hindi, respectively. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. UPPSC RO ARO main exam will have 120 questions of general studies, 100 questions of General Hindi and Drafting (Part – 1 (Conventional)), 60 questions of General Hindi and Drafting (Part-2 General Vocabulary (Objective Type)), and 120 questions of Hindi Essay. There will be a negative marking of 0.33 per wrong answer.

Click here for UPPSC RO, ARO official notification

UPPSC RO, ARO direct link to apply online

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

