UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Application Open For 196 Vacancies For Engineers, See Details

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 196 vacancies for the posts of junior engineers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before May 5. Candidates must visit the official website- uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical) -- 69 vacancies

Junior Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) -- 78 vacancies

Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Instrumentation) -- 39 vacancies

Junior Engineer Trainee (Computer) -- 10 vacancies

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed three- years diploma examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from an institute recognized by the State Government.

OR

Three- years All India Diploma Examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering conducted by the AICTE

OR

Three- years Diploma Examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering discipline conducted by any Of the Universities in India. (by any act of the Central/State legislature)

Candidates must be aged between 18 and 40 years. The selection procedure includes a computer-based test and document verification round. The finally selected candidates will be appointed with a salary of Rs 44900.

The computer-based test will have two parts. Part 1 will have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus of the engineering diploma in the relevant branch. The second part of the test will have 50 objective-type questions on General Hindi, GK, and Reasoning.

UPVRUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Applicants belonging to the General/ OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The SC/ST category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 700. Moreover, candidates belonging to the PwD category have to pay Rs 10.

Click here to read UPVRUNL JE Recruitment Notifications