UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Application Open For 196 Vacancies For Engineers, See Details

Quick links:
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021 (Image: Shutterstock)
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 196 vacancies for the posts of junior engineers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before May 5. Candidates must visit the official website- uprvunl.org.
Candidates must be aged between 18 and 40 years. The selection procedure includes a computer-based test and document verification round. The finally selected candidates will be appointed with a salary of Rs 44900.
The computer-based test will have two parts. Part 1 will have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus of the engineering diploma in the relevant branch. The second part of the test will have 50 objective-type questions on General Hindi, GK, and Reasoning.
Applicants belonging to the General/ OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The SC/ST category applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 700. Moreover, candidates belonging to the PwD category have to pay Rs 10.