UPRVUNL Recruitment: UPRVUNL Invites Applications For Assistant Engineer

UPRVUNL Recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification announcing the beginning of the recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Engineer. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the post online. The applications are available on uprvunl.org. The company will soon release the last date for the application. Find out more details about UPRVUNL Recruitment.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021

According to the notification there are a total of 196 vacancies for the post. The commencement of application submission is from March 18. Here are more details.

Eligibility criteria for the UPRVNL vacancy

The UPRVUNL notification states that the applicant should have an Engineering Degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates can check further educational qualification on the website. The Age limit is from 18 to 40 years. However, there will be an age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

How to apply for the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021?

Visit uprvunl.org

You will find a link that reads Accounts Officer (Trainee), Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Computer & Technician Grade 2.

Key in your credentials in the form and attach the necessary documents.

Click Submit.

More about UPRVUNL

According to its official website, the UPRVUNL is wholly owned state thermal power utility with present generating capacity of 5474 MW. It is currently operating 4 Thermal Power Stations within Uttar Pradesh. The company is poised to contribute in the growth of state. The company was constituted on dated 25.08.1980 under the Companies Act 195. Its aim was construction of new thermal power projects in the state sector. The first Thermal Power Station constructed by UPRVUNL was Unchahar Thermal Power Station of 2X210 MW capacity. According to its website, the company’s vision is as follows.

UPRVUNL is wholly owned state thermal power utility with present generating capacity of 5474 MW, operating 4 Thermal Power Stations within Uttar Pradesh. Poised to contribute in the growth of state, we're in the process of adding further 3960 MW capacity with supercritical technology to our existing fleet.

UPRVUNL will be leader in generating, transmitting and distributing electric energy most efficiently through collaborations with its partners by using its technical people as its competitive advantage while balancing and serving the interest of all of its stakeholders. -UPRVUNL Mission Statement

