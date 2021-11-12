UPSC Aspirants Protest On Social Media To Increase Number Of Attempts, Age Limit

UPSC exam update: Many students who have invested their precious years preparing for Civil services have gathered on social media. Talking about the UPSC attempts, they are using #UPSCExtraAttempt which is now trending on Twitter. The students have gathered to demand the increase in age limit or increase the number of attempts. To be noted that few UPSC aspirants had even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court, but the petition had already been dismissed by the top court on age relaxation or incraesing number of attempts.

Reasons why students are protesting

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people lost their families and jobs since last year. Many students may have been infected with COVID-19. In all, this COVID-19 pandemic might have taken a toll on them and might have impacted them emotionally, financially, and mentally too. Since many doctors are also preparing for the Civil-Services exam, their presence on Covid-19 duty also hampered their studies.

These are some of the reasons due to which UPSC aspirants are demanding to increase the age limit. Even an increase in the number of attempts can provide them with a chance to clear the exams. Candidates believe that since Covid-19 is an extraordinary situation, this matter also requires an extraordinary response from UPSC. Official handle of National Students' Union of India also tweeted in support of students. A tweet on the official handle reads, "Let's raise voice to save the future of India, join our Twitter Campaign for ◆ Extra Attempt in UPSC, IBPS, SSC & JEE Exams. ◆ Joinings of #SSCGD aspirants & Bihar Teacher Recruitment. ◆ Against the Scams in #SSC_CGL #NEET & #Jee #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt #UPSCextraattempt"

Let's raise voice to save the future of India, join our Twitter Campaign for



◆ Extra Attempt in UPSC, IBPS, SSC & JEE Exams.



◆ Joinings of #SSCGD aspirants & Bihar Teacher Recruitment.



◆ Against the Scams in #SSC_CGL #NEET & #Jee#JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt #UPSCextraattempt pic.twitter.com/LgfbycTlyP — NSUI (@nsui) November 10, 2021

These are the number of attempts criteria for different categories

For General category: The age limit is 32 and candidates have 6 attempts with them.

For Economically Weaker Section (EWS): The upper age limit is 32 years and candidates have 6 attempts with them.

For OBC: The upper age limit is 35 and candidates can attempt it only 9 times.

SC/ST: the age limit is 37 and attempts are unlimited up to the age limit.

Defence Service Personnel: The age limit is 35 and candidates can attempt UPSC only 9 times.

The person with a benchmark: The age limit is 35 and can be attempted only 9 times.

Prime Minister and Home Minister are being tagged on Twitter

UPSC aspirants are also tagging PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Along with them, the Ministry of Personnel and Training Department, which is responsible for conducting the exams is also being tagged. With so many students coming on Twitter, the #UPSCExtraAttempt is trending on Twitter which attempts to draw the government's attention to their demand.