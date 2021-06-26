UPSC Calendar 2021 Revised; Check Dates For Civil Services IAS, IFS, NDA & Other Exams

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
UPSC calendar 2021: There has been a change in exam dates in UPSC's calendar of 2021. UPSC civil services exam dates for some of its recruitment exams have been revised on Friday. Union Public Service Commission which is a central agency responsible for conducting national-level public service exams has announced the mains exam dates for UPSC civil services as well as for the Indian Forest Services exam. The UPSC NDA exam date is 14th November 2021. Read to know the important exam dates as per revised calendar.
Earlier it was decided that UPSC 2021 preliminary exam will take place on 27th June 2021. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, and thinking of saving students from exposure to COVID, the center decided to postpone it. UPSC mains exam will be held in January spread over a period of five days. Check details of each and every exam here-
Candidates who clear the CSE prelims and the mains exam will have to appear for the final interview. Interview dates have not been announced yet. It is being predicted that the interview will be held sometime in April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated by checking the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in