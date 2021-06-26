UPSC Calendar 2021 Revised; Check Dates For Civil Services IAS, IFS, NDA & Other Exams

UPSC calendar 2021: There has been a change in exam dates in UPSC's calendar of 2021. UPSC civil services exam dates for some of its recruitment exams have been revised on Friday. Union Public Service Commission which is a central agency responsible for conducting national-level public service exams has announced the mains exam dates for UPSC civil services as well as for the Indian Forest Services exam. The UPSC NDA exam date is 14th November 2021. Read to know the important exam dates as per revised calendar.

UPSC IAS exam 2021: Background

Earlier it was decided that UPSC 2021 preliminary exam will take place on 27th June 2021. Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, and thinking of saving students from exposure to COVID, the center decided to postpone it. UPSC mains exam will be held in January spread over a period of five days. Check details of each and every exam here-

UPSC Prelims and Mains: Important Exam Dates in 2021

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021 will be held on 16th July 2021

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on 17th July 2021

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination will take place on 18th July 2021

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 will be held on 8th August 2021

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination 19th September 2021

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021 will be held on 14th November 2021

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2021 will be held on 14th November 2021

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 will be held on 21st November 2021

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will also be held on 21st November 2021

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE will take place on 11th December 2021

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination will take place on 19th December 2021

Important Exam Dates in 2022

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be held on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January 2022

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will start on 27th Feb 2022. It will continue for 10 days. Last exam will be on 8th March 2022

Candidates who clear the CSE prelims and the mains exam will have to appear for the final interview. Interview dates have not been announced yet. It is being predicted that the interview will be held sometime in April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated by checking the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in