UPSC Calendar 2022 Released At Upsc.gov.in, Click Here To Check Complete Schedule

UPSC Calendar 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission. It has been released for the next academic session. Registered candidates who want to appear for various UPSC examinations can have a look at the calendar. Candidates who want to take exams for CDS, NDA, IES, CISF should visit the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the NDA and CDS exams are also scheduled to be held on the same day. Both the exams will be held on April 10, 2022. The second written examination is also scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2021. Candidates can see the highlights here.

The official notice on UPSC Calendar 2022 reads, “The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant. Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 &16 January, 2022. Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 to commence on 27.02.2022 and will continue for 10 days till 08.03.2022.”

UPSC Programme of examinations: Highlights

For Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, the last date for receipt of applications is October 12, 2021. The exam will be conducted on February 20, 2022.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will also be held on February 20, 2022

The Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination will be held on January 16, 2022

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022 will be held on March 13, 2022

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2022 and C.D.S. Examination (I), 2022 will be held on April 10, 2022

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 will be held on June 5, 2022

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 through CS(P) Examination 2022 will also be held on June 5, 2022

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2022 will be held on June 24, 2022

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 will be held on June 25, 2022

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022 will be held on June 26, 2022

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 will be held on August 7, 2022

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2022 will be held on September 4, 2022

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2022 will also be held on September 4, 2022

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 will be held on September 16, 2022

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination will be held on October 9, 2022

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 will be held for 10 days on November 20, 2022

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE will be held on December 10, 2022

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination will be held on December 18, 2022