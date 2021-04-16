UPSC CAPF Notification 2021 OUT: Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Application Link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the official notification for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) examination 2021. The notification has been released on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The online application for the exam has begun on April 15 and the last date to apply is May 5, 2021. Here in the article, we will talk about the eligibility criteria, age limits, steps to apply, details of vacancy, application fee and other details.

UPSC CAPF 2021 Vacancies

UPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 159 vacancies. The posts include for Border Security Force (BSF), CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. See break-up of vacancies here:

BSF 35

CRPF 36

CISF 67

ITBP 20 ( 13 vacancies are backlog vacancies)

SSB 01

Total - 159

UPSC CAPF 2021 Eligibility

Candidates should be a citizen of India. Both, male and female candidates are eligible for appointment to the post of Assistant Commandants. Talking about the age limit, the candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August 2021, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1996 and not later than 1st August 2001. The minimum education qualification is holding a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Candidates must meet the prescribed Physical and Medical Standards for admission to Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants), Examination, 2021 as specified in the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI. Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system-generated Pay-in-slip during part II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of the SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 04.05.2021. Female candidates and candidates belonging to the scheduled caste or tribe are exempted from paying any fee. However, no exemption has been allowed for OBC/ EWS candidates.

How to apply for UPSC CAPF Exams 2021

Candidates will have to visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in. The link to apply online for UPSC CAPF AC will be available on the website. Candidates must register and fill the online application form and pay the required application fee. The last date to apply is May 5 (till 6 pm). The online Applications can be withdrawn from 12.05.2021 to 18.05.2021 till 6.00 PM after which the link will be disabled.

UPSC CAPF AC Selection Process

The UPSC CAPF (AC) selection process includes written exams followed by a physical efficiency test, and interview/ personality test. The written exam will have two papers. Paper I will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Paper I will have questions from General Ability and Intelligence carrying 250 Marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi. Paper-II will have questions from General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension carrying 200 Marks. In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

Physical efficiency tests will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who pass the written should also clear the PET to be eligible for the interview round. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 150 Marks.

Click here for UPSC CAPF (AC) exam 2021 notification

Click here for UPSC CAPF (AC) application link