UPSC CDS 1 Result 2021: Merit List Declared On UPSC Website; 147 Candidates Clear Exam

The Union Public Service Commission released the final merit list for the CDS 2020 exam on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CDS 2020 can check if their name appears in the merit on the official website of UPSC. Candidates who appeared for the exam should note that the scores will be available 15 days after the declaration of final results on the UPSC website.

UPSC CDS Result 2021: Merit List Declared

As per the official merit list declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), a total of 147 candidates have cleared their exams. As of now, the medical examination of these students have not been finalised, so candidates who have passed, have been cleared on a Provisional basis. Verification of the candidate's details and medical exam will be at the Army Head Quarters. Candidates who appeared for the exam can take a look at the merit list on the UPSC website at - https://upsc.gov.in/. Read on to the step-by-step process for the UPSC CDS 1 result download.

UPSC CDS Result Download

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list from the official UPSC website. The UPSC CDS 2021 result is visible on the UPSC website front page itself. Here's how candidates can download their results.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

On the homepage candidates can see the notification that says "Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2020 (OTA)''

Candidates will have to click on the link and they will be taken to a new page, where a PDF of the merit list will be available. Clicking on the merit list will open the PDF on a new page where candidates can check their names in the list.

Alternatively, candidates can use this direct link to the merit list given here - https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDS-I-20-OTA-Engl-24052021.pdf.

Candidates should make sure they save the PDF of the merit list on their computers and take printout hard copy for future reference as well.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website for any new updates on the UPSC CDS results. Candidates interested in appearing for upcoming UPSC exams can check out the UPSC examination calendar for 2021 here. Stay tuned for more updates on UPSC CDS and other government competitive exams.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK