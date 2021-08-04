UPSC CDS 2 2021 Notification OUT, Check Direct Link To Apply, Details Of Courses Here

UPSC CDS (II) 2021 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for conducting the UPSC combined defence services (II) exam. With the release of the UPSC CDS (II) Notification, the commission has started the online application window as well. The last date to apply for UPSC CDS is August 24.

UPSC CDS (II) 2021 Notification

The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the CDS 2 exam on November 14, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to take admission in any of the courses mentioned below can apply for the UPSC CDS exam 2021. There are a total of 339 vacancies. Check details of courses, the academy, and the number of seats here.

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun -- 153rd (DE) Course commencing in July, 2022 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders] -100 vacancies Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala -Course 22 commencing in July 2022 Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro [including 03 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing through NCC Special Entry ) holders ] [including 03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry] -. 22 vacancies Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course commencing in July, 2022 i.e. No. 212 F(P) Course.- 32 vacancies Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 116th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) - 169 vacancies Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) Course -16 vacancies

UPSC CDS 2021: AGE LIMIT

For IMA—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2003 only are eligible.

For Indian Naval Academy—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2003 only are eligible.

For Air Force Academy— 20 to 24 years as on 1 st July, 2022 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2002 (Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 1996 and not later than 1st July, 2002 only are eligible.

Note: Candidate below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not permitted during training. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live with family out of the premises.

For Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1997 and not later than 1st July, 2003 only are eligible.

For Officers' Training Academy—(SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1997 and not later than 1st July, 2003.

NOTE: Male divorcee/widower candidates cannot be treated as unmarried male for the purpose of their admission in IMA/INA/AFA/OTA, Chennai courses and accordingly they are not eligible for these courses.

UPSC CDS 2021: Educational Qualification

For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Graduates with the first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.

Click here to read UPSC CDS official notification

Click here to apply online

Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 to apply for UPSC CDS 2021 exam. Female candidates, as well as SC and ST category candidates, are exempted from payment of application fees. Candidates can pay the application fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.