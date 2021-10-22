UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission Combined Defence Services, (UPSC CDS) 2 Admit Card 2021 has been published today, October 22, 2021. All those candidates who have registered their names for the UPSC CDS 2 exam can download their admit cards by opening the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CDS 2 Examination is scheduled to be held in pen and paper mode on November 14, 2021.

According to instructions issued by the exam conducting department, the admit card is an integral document that must be carried by the candidates to the examination center. This year, the examination will be held under CCTV surveillance adhering to all the COVID measures. To download the UPSC CDC 2 Admit Card 2021, candidates can follow the below-given link or use the direct link (CLICK HERE).

How to download UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021:

STEP 1: To download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card, open the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in .

. STEP 2: Now, go to the ‘News & Event’ section available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Candidates can use the direct link-UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021.

STEP 4: Then select option between "By Registration ID" and "By Roll Number" is

STEP 4: Login and download your admit card using the necessary credentials.

STEP 5: Also, take a printout of the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

UPSC CDS 2: Exam Pattern | Selection process

The examination will be for 3 hours and carry 300 marks.

This year, this selection drive will fill a total of 339 posts.

After qualifying in the written examination, candidates will be eligible to face a physical test followed by a document verification round and posting.

Image: Shutterstock