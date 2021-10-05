UPSC CDS 2 Answer Key 2020 Out, See Cut-off & Steps To Download Answer Key

UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the Combined Defence Services Examination II result. The CDS Result II 2020 has been declared earlier this month. After the release of results, the commission has announced the release of the final answer key and Cut off marks. The UPSC CDS 2 cutoff 2020 which has been announced is for qualifying the exam for final recruitment. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website which upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II 2020 exam was scheduled to be held earlier this year. However, it got delayed and was held later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final answer key which has been released is for all the three subjects – Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. On the basis of final answer key, the results were declared. UPSC CDS Recruitment is for a total of 169 seats in Short Service Commission Course for Men and 17 posts in Short Service Commission Course for Women. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 also contains the names of those candidates who will be selected for Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-flight) training courses.

UPSC CDS II answer key cutoff

For IMA marks of recommended candidate should be 263

For INA marks of recommended candidate should be 257

AFA marks of recommended candidate 279

OTA (Men) marks of the recommended candidate is 179

OTA (Women) marks of the recommended candidate is 178

UPSC CDS II 2020 answer key: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website – upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Examination' tab and scroll down to click on the 'Answer Keys' tab.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on 'Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020.'

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen which will have the answers

Candidates can download the same and cross-check the answers now

Here is the direct link to view the answer key

In case of any issue, candidates are free to contact the Commission. The commission can be contacted on working days between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. The numbers on which UPSC can be contacted are 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.