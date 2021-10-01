UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 Declared; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

UPSC CDS 2 result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has published the results for the Combined Defense Service, UPSC CDS 2 results 2020 today October 1. Candidates who took part in the examination can check CDS Results 2020 from the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. This recruitment procedure is being conducted for the 114th Short Service Commission Course and the 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

The UPSC CDS recruitment 2021 will fill a total of 169 seats in the Short Service Commission Course for Men and 17 posts in Short Service Commission Courses for Women. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the name and roll number of the selected aspirants from the merit list. Candidates will be able to check their marks within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the UPSC official website. To check the CDS Result 2020, follow the below-given steps.

UPSC CDS Result: Here's how to download UPSC CDS 2 result 2020

STEP 1: To check UPSC CDS 2 result 2020 go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the home page click on the link that reads, ‘ What’s New ’ section.

’ section. STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020.

STEP 4: Download the merit list and take a printout for any future use.

UPSC CDS 2 result 2020: More details | Direct Link

UPSC CDS Result: Candidates must note that the UPSC CDS 2 result 2020 also carries the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result. Those candidates who get selected will have to join the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala at Kerala, and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Courses. Meanwhile, if any candidate faces any kind of problem, then he/she can contact the helpline numbers 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-2390843. To download the UPSC CDS 2 result 2020 use the direct link given here.

Image: PTI