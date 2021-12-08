UPSC CDS (II) 2020: Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates Out: Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
UPSC CDS-2 2020 Marks of Non-Recommended Candidates OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of non recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. Candidates who have participated in the final stage of an examination (SSB Interview) can check and download the mark sheet by visiting the official website.
The results have been released for the Combined Defence Services Examination – II, 2020 IMA, NA & AFA courses, and OTA (Men & Women) courses. This year, the IMA, NA, and AFA exams carried 600 marks, while the OTA exam was carried 400 marks. Candidates are recommended to regularly visit the official website of UPSC for fresh updates regards the CDS examination. Check key details below.