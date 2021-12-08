Last Updated:

UPSC CDS (II) 2020: Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates Out: Here's Direct Link

UPSC CDS Marks of Non-Recommended Out: UPSC has declared the scorecard for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 for non-qualification candidates

Written By
Amrit Burman
Upsc cds

Image: Pixabay


UPSC CDS-2 2020 Marks of Non-Recommended Candidates OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of non recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. Candidates who have participated in the final stage of an examination (SSB Interview) can check and download the mark sheet by visiting the official website.

The results have been released for the Combined Defence Services Examination – II, 2020 IMA, NA & AFA courses, and OTA (Men & Women) courses. This year, the IMA, NA, and AFA exams carried 600 marks, while the OTA exam was carried 400 marks. Candidates are recommended to regularly visit the official website of UPSC for fresh updates regards the CDS examination. Check key details below.

Direct Link to download UPSC CDS Result

  • To download the UPSC CDS Result 2020 candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - UPSC CDS Result 2020 (CLICK HERE).
  • UPSC CDS Official Website (CLICK HERE)

UPSC CDS Results 2020: Here's how to download the UPSC CDS-2 Mark Sheet 2020

  • STEP 1: Go to the UPSC official website to download the UPSC CDS 2 Mark Sheet 2020
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, you candidates need to click the link that reads UPSC CDS Marks
  • Step 3: Now, click on the appropriate link
  • Step 4: Automatically, a new pdf will open up on the screen.
  • Step 5: Scroll down to see the UPSC CDS result.
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Image: Pixabay/Representative Image

READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam: Timing for morning session revised; Check exam dates here
READ | Bpsc 67th prelims exam 2021 postponed, check details here
READ | University of Pennsylvania exam papers graded by Elon Musk in 1995 put up for auction
READ | TNPSC releases counselling dates for CCS Exam Phase II, here's how to check
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC mid term exam begins tomorrow, check exam guidelines here
Tags: Upsc cds, UPSC, CDS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND