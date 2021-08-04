Last Updated:

UPSC CDS II 2021 Notification To Release Today, Check All The Details Here

UPSC CDS II 2021 notification will be out on August 4, 2021. Candidates will be able to apply till August 24, 2021. Check how to apply here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPSC CDS 2021 notification

Image: Shutterstock


UPSC CDS II 2021 notification: Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the Combined Defence Services 2021 exam notification on Wednesday. Following the official schedule, the release of notification is scheduled for August 4, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that UPSC has not mentioned any specific time for the UPSC CDS exam 2021. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for getting updates about UPSC CDS notification 2021. The official website of UPSC is upsc.gov.in.  

Candidates who are eligible and interested to register for UPSC CDS II 2021 will be able to apply for the same today. The application window will be opened for 20 days. As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on 14th November 2021. It is to be noted that UPSC CDS II 2021 is the second examination that is being held for admissions to the Indian Military Academy.  

UPSC CDS II 2021: Important Dates

  • UPSC CDS II 2021 exam notification will release on 4th August 2021
  • The last date to apply will be 24th August 2021
  • The exam is scheduled to be held on 14th November 2021

UPSC CDS II 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized university can apply for UPSC CDS II 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that once notification will be released on August 4, 2021, they will get the further details. For admissions to the Indian Naval Academy, an interested candidate must have a degree in engineering. In order to take admission to Air Force Academy, candidates should have a degree in engineering with a science background in class 11th and 12th. The minimum age to apply is 20 whereas the maximum age to apply is 24 years.

How to apply UPSC CDS 2021?

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
  • Read on the complete instruction for UPSC CDS syllabus and then only go ahead to fill the UPSC CDS form. 
  • Out of the several links, click on "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"
  • Click for Part 2 registration, fill the form and click on Submit. 
  • Keep a copy of the filled application form for future reference. 

READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC invites applications for 363 Principal posts, check details
READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Exam centre change window opens today, see details
READ | UPSC invites applications for 34 vacancies in I&B Ministry, here's direct link to apply
READ | UPSC recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Research Officer posts in Home Ministry
READ | UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Today is the last day to apply for 838 vacancies, here's direct link
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND