UPSC CDS Result 2021 OUT At Upsc.gov.in, 6552 Candidates Shortlisted For SSB Interview

Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of Combined Defence Services (I) exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS (I) exam can check the merit list on the official website- upsc.gov.in. A total of 6552 candidates have cleared the exam. The candidates who have passed the UPSC CDS exam will have to appear for the interview.

The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days, the official notice reads.

UPSC CDS Results 2021: Documents Submission

The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 152th Course commencing in January 2022; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January 2022; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (211 F(P)) commencing in January 2022; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 115th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April 2022 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course. The courses will commence in the month of April 2022.

The shortlisted candidates are required to submit the Original Certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them in the registration form to IHQ of MoD(Army)/ Dte Gen of Rtg(Rtg A) CDSE Entry Section for SSC males and SSC Women Entry Section for female candidates, West Block-III, Ground Floor, Wing 1, R.K. Puram, New Delhi - 110066 in case of IMA/SSC as their first choice.

Navy candidates must submit the certificates to IHQ of MoD (Navy), DMPR (OI &R Section), Room No. 204, ‘C’-Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011.

The Indian Air Force candidates must submit the documents to PO 3 (A) Air Headquarters, ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110106.

DATE: The Original Certificates have to be submitted before January 1, 2022 for IMA & INA, before November 13, 2021 for AFA and before April 1, 2022 in the case of the SSC Course.

Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) have to register themselves online on the Recruiting Directorate’s website at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

