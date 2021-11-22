UPSC Civil Services 2021: Detailed Application Form For Mains Released On Official Website

Union Public Service Commission has released the Detailed Application Form or DAF for UPSC Civil Services 2021 Mains examination on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Detailed Application Form can be checked by the candidates on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The direct links to read instructions and view DAF notice have been attached below.

All those candidates who have qualified the UPSC Prelims 2021 examination should know that it is mandatory to fill the detailed admission form. The deadline to do so is December 1, 2021 (6:00 pm). Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to appear for the Mains examination which is scheduled to be held in January 2021.

UPSC allows candidates to change exam centre

In a recent move, UPSC has allowed candidates to change the exam centre. The official notice for centre change reads that it is one time opportunity to change the choice of examination centre. This has been announced by the commission after considering demands which they received from aspirants about the same. The online facility to change centre will be made available soon. However, no official date has been announced. Candidates must know that it is not mandatory to change the centre, candidates should only apply for the same in case it is necessary to do so. Candidates should know that choices filled in DAF would be considered as final.

Candidates must go through the Instructions to fill DAF along with the DAF Notice before filling the form. As mentioned in the instructions, they will have to upload the documents to complete their DAF. The Commission will reject incomplete DAF.

Candidates appearing for the Mains exam will be able to check their admit cards once it is released in December 2022. Those candidates who qualify the Mains exam will have to appear for the last round which is the interview. Notification for UPSC Prelims 2022 would be released on February 2, 2022 and the exam is scheduled for June 5, 2022.

UPSC Mains exam: Details

Candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam will be eligible to sit for the Mains exam. UPSC Civil Services 2021 Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted from January 7, 2021 to January 16, 2021. The exam would be conducted only in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.