UPSC Civil Services Exam: Jharkhand Govt To Give Rs 1 Lakh To IAS Aspirants, Register Now

Jharkhand IAS Scholarship Scheme 2021: In good news for UPSC aspirants, the Jharkhand government has decided to provide Rs 1 lakh to all the candidates belonging to scheduled tribes and scheduled castes who are preparing for the UPSC mains examination. The State Tribal Welfare Ministry confirmed the scheme is for SC, ST IAS aspirants belonging from the state. Notably, only those candidates are eligible to avail of the scheme who have completed class 10 and class 12 studies from Jharkhand only. Candidates belonging to other states will not get any benefit from this scheme.

The last date to complete the registration procedure is December 31, 2021. This assistance amount is being given by the Jharkhand govt to help IAS aspirants and increase the representation of the SC/ST community in the top services of all Indian levels. Meanwhile, the Tribal Welfare Department of Jharkhand is also preparing to launch a scheme for the underprivileged poor students belonging to the reserved category in the state.

Jharkhand IAS Scholarship Scheme: Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who have completed the intermediate and graduation studies in Jharkhand will be considered eligible.

The candidate's annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Candidates enrolled in special coaching programs run by the Central or State Governments will also be ineligible for this scheme.

Candidates will get the benefit of this scheme once in a lifetime.

Documents required Jharkhand IAS scholarship scheme

To apply for the UPSC Jharkhand government scheme, candidates must have a caste certificate.

Having an educational qualification certificate is important.

Candidates must also have UPSC prelims pass certificate or UPSC main admit card.

Image: PTI