UPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19, CSE Prelims To Be Held On October 10

UPSC civil services exam (Prelims) that was scheduled to be held on June 27 has been postponed to October 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPSC civil services exam

UPSC Exam Postponed: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the civil services prelims exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. UPSC Civil services preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on June 27. However, the exam has been deferred. The UPSC CSE Prelims exams will now be held on October 10. 

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021," reads the official notice on the UPSC website.  In the year 2020 as well, UPSC had to defer the civil services preliminary exam due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

UPSC Main Exam to be deferred as well

With the postponement of the UPSC CSE Prelims exam, the main exam will also be deferred. As per the annual UPSC calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Main exam is scheduled to begin on September 17. It will go on for five days. Now, as the UPSC CSE prelims exam has been pushed to October 10, the main exam will also be postponed. The new dates for UPSC main exam will be notified in the due course of time. 

Click here to read UPSC civil services exam postponement notice

UPSC Civil Services Exams 2021

UPSC had invited applications for CSE prelims on March 4. The last date to apply for the UPSC Prelims exam was March 24. Every year around seven to eight lakh Indians apply for UPSC civil services exams. This year, UPSC has notified a total of 712 vacancies in various departments. 

UPSC Civil Services Exam Syllabus

Paper-I: 200 marks -- 2 hours

  • Current events of national and international importance.
  • History of India and Indian National Movement.
  • Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.
  • Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.
  • Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc. 
  • General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization.
  • General Science.

Paper-II 200 marks -- 2 hours  (CSAT)

  • Comprehension
  • Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Government strives to have a workforce that reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply.
  • Logical reasoning and analytical ability; 
  • Decision making and problem-solving;
  • General mental ability;
  • Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level),
  • Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc. — Class X level)
  • Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The questions will be of multiple-choice, objective type.

