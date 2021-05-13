UPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed Due To COVID-19, CSE Prelims To Be Held On October 10

Quick links:
Image Source: PTI
UPSC Exam Postponed: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the civil services prelims exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. UPSC Civil services preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on June 27. However, the exam has been deferred. The UPSC CSE Prelims exams will now be held on October 10.
"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021," reads the official notice on the UPSC website. In the year 2020 as well, UPSC had to defer the civil services preliminary exam due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With the postponement of the UPSC CSE Prelims exam, the main exam will also be deferred. As per the annual UPSC calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Main exam is scheduled to begin on September 17. It will go on for five days. Now, as the UPSC CSE prelims exam has been pushed to October 10, the main exam will also be postponed. The new dates for UPSC main exam will be notified in the due course of time.
UPSC had invited applications for CSE prelims on March 4. The last date to apply for the UPSC Prelims exam was March 24. Every year around seven to eight lakh Indians apply for UPSC civil services exams. This year, UPSC has notified a total of 712 vacancies in various departments.