UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2020 Declared, Shubham Kumar Bags AIR-1

Union Public Service Comission (UPSC) on Friday declared the civil services exam final result 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC CSE mains exam 2020 can check their results online at upsc.gov.in. Shubham Kumar has bagged the All India Rank- 1 in the UPSC exams 2020.

UPSC civil services result 2020 declared

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have bagged the second and third ranks, respectively. UPSC had conducted the civil services main exam 2020 in the month of January 2021 and the interviews/personality test rounds were held in the month of August this year. UPSC has also released the merit list on its official website.

This year, UPSC had notified a total of 836 vacancies. However, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central services Group A and B. UPSC has kept the candidature of 150 candidates provisional. As per the rule, UPSC is maintaining a consolidated reserve list of candidates. Out of the 150 candidates, 75 are from general category, 14 from EWS, 55 from OBC, 5 from SC and 1 candidate is from ST category.

UPSC Results 2020 Highlights

This year, 180 candidates have been appointed for Indian Administrative Services, 36 for Indian Foreign Service, 200 for Indian Police Service, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services posts. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively.

UPSC Exam Pattern

Every year over 7 lakh candidates apply for UPSC Civil services exam. UPSC conducts the prelims exam followed by a main exam and interview round to select the candidates. Candidates who clear the prelims exam have to appear for the main exam. Two papers- A and B are of 300 marks each. These are qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B is for English language. The UPSC main exam result 2020 was declared on March 23, 2021. The interview round was originally scheduled to begin on April 26 which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UPSC interview round was then scheduled to commence on August 2. A total of 2046 candidates appeared for the interviews.