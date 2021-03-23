UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2020 Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of the civil services main examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the UPSC CSE Main 2020 exam results by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC had conducted the CSE mains from January 8 to January 17, 2021.

The candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civisl Services main exam will have to appear for a personality test/ interview for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The candidates whose roll number is there in the UPSC CSE Main merit list is provisional. Candidates will have to produce the original certificates to support their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). They will also have to submit other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview). The candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen must also produce the requisite original certificate(s) dated earlier than the closing date of the application of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 i.e. March 3, 2020.

UPSC main exam 2020: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘written result- civil services main’

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list

Press Ctrl+F on the keyboard and type your roll number in the given field

If your roll number is there in the list, it will be highlighted

UPSC will conduct the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the selected candidates soon. UPSC Interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. E-call letter for the same will also be released in the due course of time. Candidates must also fill the Detailed Application Form-II to indicate his order preferences for those services like IAS, IPS, IRS, etc. The UPSC CSE DAF-II will be available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission from March 25 to April 5, till 6 pm.

"A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of Personality Test (Interviews) of the examination. With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc," the official notice reads.

(Image Credit: PTI)