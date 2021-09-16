UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link

Union Public Service Commission on Thursday released the e-admit card for civil services prelims exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CSE prelims exam 2021 can download their e-admit cards online by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims exam 2021 on October 10, 2021.

The link to download the UPSC civil services prelims hall ticket will be active from September 16 till October 10, 2021. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as early as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. They can either follow the steps given below to download their hall ticket or click on the direct link given below to download the same.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021

Visit the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Under the 'What's New' section, click on the e-admit card link for UPSC CSE prelims exam 2021

You will be redirected to a new page

Click on admit card download link

Read the instructions

Key in your login credentials as required and submit

Your UPSC CSE prelims exam 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27. However, It had to be later postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the exam will be held on October 10.

Every year, around 7 lakh candidates apply for UPSC civil services exams. The selection of candidates is based on the preliminary tests, main exams and personal interview rounds. Candidates who have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university are eligible for the exam.

“If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” the UPSC has said in an official notice.

UPSC civil services exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam of 400 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.The duration of each paper will be two hours.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. Two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English.