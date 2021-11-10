Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released, Here's Direct Link

UPSC civil services prelims answer key 2020 has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the UPSC CSE Prelims answer keys using the direct links here.

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key for civil services prelims exam 2020. UPSC had conducted the civil services prelims exam 2020 on October 4, 2020. The results were declared on October 23, 2020. Now, the candidates can check the UPSC CSE prelims answer key. 

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2020

UPSC has released the answer keys for both papers - General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2. The answer keys are available for all four sets of question papers- A, B, C, D. There were 100 questions in GS Paper 1. The maximum marks for the paper was 200. UPSC has dropped two questions from the paper. In paper 2, there were 80 questions carrying a maximum of 200 marks. 

UPSC civil services exam 2020

UPSC had conducted the CSE main exams from January 8 to 17, 2021. The results were declared on March 23.. UPSC had conducted the interview round for civil services candidates between August 2 and September 22. The UPSC civil services 2020 final results were declared on September 24. A total of 761 candidates cleared the UPSC civil services prelims exam 2020. Shubham Kumar from Bihar bagged the first rank in the exam. 

How to check UPSC Answer Key 2020

  • Candidates must go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. 
  • On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads 'Examination' and then click on 'Answer Keys' option 
  • A new page would open
  • Click on the links given for UPSC CSE 2020 answer keys
  • Click on  GS Paper 1 and GS paper 2 links
  • A PDF file will open
  • Match your responses with the answer keys.
     
  • Direct link to GS Paper 1 answer key 2020
  • Direct link to GS paper 2 answer key 2020
