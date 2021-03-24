UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021: Last Day To Apply For UPSC CSE PT, Get Full Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window for the Civil Services 2021 preliminary examination. Candidates who wish to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exams 2021 must register now without any delay. The application window will close at 6 pm on March 24. Graduates can apply for the posts. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in. UPSC civil services prelims exam 2021 will be held on June 27, 2021.

Number of Attempts for UPSC CSE: Candidates belonging to an unreserved category can attempt the civil services paper not more than six times. Candidates of the PwD (persons with disability) category under OBC, GL/EWS/OBC can attempt the paper nine times while there is no limit for SC/ST category candidates. However, the candidates who have not crossed the upper age limit can avail a maximum number of attempts.

Age Limit for UPSC Civil Services: Aspirants from the general category must be aged between 21 and 32 years on the 1st of August, 2021 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1989 and not later than 1st August, 2000. Th SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of five years. OBC category candidates get a relaxation of three years in the upper age limit. Click here to read the UPSC CSE official notification.

Services included in UPSC exams:

Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service (iii) Indian Police Service Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Information Service, Junior Grade Group ‘A’ Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’ Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’ Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’ Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar

List of Optional Subjects for UPSC Civil Services Main Paper:

Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Anthropology Botany Chemistry Civil Engineering Commerce and Accountancy Economics Electrical Engineering ) Geography Geology History Law Management Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Medical Science Philosophy Physics Political Science and International Relations Psychology Public Administration Sociology Statistics Zoology Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Pattern:

UPSC CSE candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam having two compulsory papers. Each paper will carry 200 marks. The duration of the exam for each paper will be 2 hours. The questions will be objective in nature. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the UPSC CSE main exam.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Syllabus

Paper-I: 200 marks -- 2 hours

Current events of national and international importance.

History of India and Indian National Movement.

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization.

General Science.

Paper-II 200 marks -- 2 hours (CSAT)

Comprehension

Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Government strives to have a workforce that reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply.

Logical reasoning and analytical ability;

Decision making and problem-solving;

General mental ability;

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level),

Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc. — Class X level)

Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The questions will be of multiple-choice, objective type.

