UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon; Here's How To Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the civil services prelims result 2021 soon. Candidates can expect their UPSC CSE prelims result 2021 today or by tomorrow. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their UPSC result 2021 online by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps give below to check their UPSC prelims results 2021 once they are declared.

UPSC prelims result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2021 link scrolling under the 'What's New' section

A new page will open

Click on the UPSC result 2021 PDF link

A PDF file will open on your screen that will have roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

UPSC civil services exam 2021

UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 712 vacancies in various departments of the central government. UPSC appoints IAS, IPS and other officers through the civil services exam. Candidates who appeared for the CSE prelims exam have to attempt questions carrying a total of 400 marks. The questions were objective in nature. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The duration of each paper was two hours. UPSC civil services main exam comprises of two papers- A and B will be of 300 marks each. These will be qualifying papers. Paper A will be one of the Indian Language to be selected by the candidate from the Languages while paper B will be English. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for the complete syllabus.