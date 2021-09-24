Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 Out, 761 Candidates Selected Including 180 IAS, 200 IPS

UPSC civil services result 2020 has been declared at upsc.gov.in. A total of 761 candidates have been selected along with 180 IAS and 200 IPS officers.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of civil services exam 2020. Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in. This year, Shubham Kumar has topped the UPSC civil services exam 2020. 

A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central services Group A and B, as against total vacancies of 836. UPSC has kept the candidature of 150 candidates provisional. As per the rule, UPSC is maintaining a consolidated reserve list of candidates. Out of the 150 candidates, 75 are from general category, 14 from EWS, 55 from OBC, 5 from SC and 1 candidate is from ST category. 

UPSC Results 2020: 180 IAS, 200 IPS selected

This year, 180 candidates have been appointed for IAS posts, 36 for IFS posts, 200 for IPS, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services. Candidates will be able to check their marks 15 days after the declaration of the UPSC results. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website. As per the list, Shubham Kumar, Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain have secured the first, second and third ranks, respectively. 

UPSC had conducted the civil services main exam 2020 in the month of January 2021 and the interviews/personality test rounds were held in the month of August this year. Every year, around seven lakh candidates apply for UPSC civil services exams. Those who clear the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the UPSC main exams. After clearing the main exam, candidates have to clear the UPSC interview rounds for final appointment. 

