UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 Out, Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1; Check Result Highlights

UPSC Civil Services result 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the civil services examination 2020 result. The UPSC CSE results 2021 which has been released is of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020. The exam was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2021. The next round which was the interview round was conducted in August-September, 2021. The results have been released on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Selected candidates have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

UPSC CSE results 2020: Topper list

Shubham Kumar has topped the exam and secured All India Rank 1 in the CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION,2020

Jagriti Awasthi has secured the second position

Ankita Jain is the third topper of UPSC Civil Services result 2020

150 candidates have been kept in waiting list. 75 candidates fall under general category, 14 under EWS, 55 candidates fall under the OBC category. five and one candidates have been kept in waiting list from SC and ST category.

UPSC Civil services final result 2020: How to check

Candidates should visit the official website which is www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage go to the 'What's new' section

Click on the link which reads Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020

Download the pdf and view the results

Candidates are advised to keep visiting official website for more details

Here is the direct link to view scorecards

To be noted that the results which have been announced are final in nature. A total of 761 candidates have been shortlisted. The candidates who took the exams can now check their results by following the steps mentioned above or by clicking on the direct link.