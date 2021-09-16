UPSC CMS 2021 Exam Date: Combined Medical Services Exam In November, Check Date Here

UPSC CMS 2021 Exam Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for Combined Medical Services (CMS) written exam 2021. As per the schedule, the UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21, 2021. Candidates who have passed the UPSC CMS prelims exam are eligible to appear for the UPSC CMS written exam.

Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The exam will be held for two papers. The paper 1 exam for the subject General Medicine and Paediatrics will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The Paper-II for the subjects (a)Surgery,(b)Gynaecology & Obstetrics and (c)Preventive & Social Medicine will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 838 vacancies for various posts under UPSC CMS recruitment. The posts include Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer and GDMO and others. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances in computer-based tests followed by interviews.

How to Download UPSC CMS Exam Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Go to the What's New section given on the home page.

Click on the link that reads 'Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021' available on the home page.

Download the PDF file named Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) Examination Time Table

Download a copy of Combined Medical Service (UPSC CMS 2021) for your future reference.

Direct link to check UPSC CMS exam schedule