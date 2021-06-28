UPSC CMS 2021 Notification Releasing On July 7, Exam To Be Held In November

UPSC CMS 2021 notification: Union Public Service Commission recently uploaded its revised annual calendar for the year 2021. However, the first draft of the annual calendar was uploaded on 9th March 2021. As per first draft, the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam was supposed to be conducted on 29th August 2021. UPSC CMS Notification 2021 clarifies that the revised date of exam is 21st November 2021.
UPSC CMS Notification 2021: Important Dates
- Date of Notification- 7 July 2021
- Last date for receipt of application- 27 July 2021
- UPSC CMS 2021 Exam date- 21 November
How to check previous years Question paper
- Here is the direct link to download the previous year question papers
- A new tab will be opened which will have question paper for the year 2017,2018,2019 and 2020
- Click on the year and also select from Paper I and Paper II
- It will be opened in a new tab, download paper, and practice
Exam pattern 2020
- Paper I had 120 multiple choice questions
- Paper II also had 120 MCQs
- It was followed by interview
- Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.
- CutOff marks of year 2020 can also be checked by clicking here
UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility criteria
- The candidate should be passed in the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Exam. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.
How to apply
- Candidates are required to apply online by clicking on https://upsconline.nic.in
- Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.
- Photo ID Card detail needs to be provided
- The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card few weeks before the commencement of the examination.
- Date for release of admit card have not been announced yet
- The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website https://upsconline.nic.in