UPSC CMS 2021 Notification Releasing On July 7, Exam To Be Held In November

UPSC CMS 2021 notification: Union Public Service Commission recently uploaded its revised annual calendar for the year 2021. However, the first draft of the annual calendar was uploaded on 9th March 2021. As per first draft, the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam was supposed to be conducted on 29th August 2021. UPSC CMS Notification 2021 clarifies that the revised date of exam is 21st November 2021.

UPSC CMS Notification 2021: Important Dates

Date of Notification- 7 July 2021

Last date for receipt of application- 27 July 2021

UPSC CMS 2021 Exam date- 21 November

How to check previous years Question paper

Here is the direct link to download the previous year question papers

A new tab will be opened which will have question paper for the year 2017,2018,2019 and 2020

Click on the year and also select from Paper I and Paper II

It will be opened in a new tab, download paper, and practice

Exam pattern 2020

Paper I had 120 multiple choice questions

Paper II also had 120 MCQs

It was followed by interview

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

CutOff marks of year 2020 can also be checked by clicking here

UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be passed in the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Exam. A candidate who has appeared or has yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply.

How to apply