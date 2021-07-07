UPSC CMS 2021: UPSC Releases CMS Notification, Here's How To Apply For 838 Posts

UPSC CMS 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released notification for CMS examination 2021 today. Combined Medical Services notification is available on the official website upsc.gov.in. The application process for CMS has already started and will be continued till 27 July at 5 pm. UPSC CMS 2021 exam date is November 21. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CMS at upsconline.nic.in. More than 830 vacancies have been advertised by the UPSC for CMS 2021. The online application withdrawn facility will be made available from August 3 to August 9 till 6 pm for candidates who have filled the exam form but are not willing/ prepared to appear for the test. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for applying. However, female candidates and candidates falling under SC, ST, and PwBD category won't be charged by UPSC.

Important Dates

Date of notice is 7th July 2021

Last date of applying is 27th July 2021

UPSC CMS 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Click on Part-I of the CMS exam and go through notifications

Fill both the parts of form

Upload images, documents and click on submit

Do the payment to complete the process

UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility

Candidates under the age of 32 can apply for the posts. Age will be considered as on 1st August 2021. However, age relaxation of up to five years will be given to SC/ST candidates. Age relaxation for OBC candidates is three years and five years for Kashmir domicil, three years for defense services personnel, five years for military service et al will be available as per government rule. The selection process will be divided into two parts. Part I of the UPSC CMS 2021 will be a computer-based exam that will comprise of two papers. Part II of the UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be conducted for those who qualify the computer-based exam in Part I.