UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Admit Card

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021: The Admit Card for Combined Medical Services has been released by the Union Public Service Commission today on October 28, 2021. The CMS Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website and candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download it from upsc.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021, and the admit card will be available on the website till November 21.

According to UPSC examination guidelines, candidates must carry the admit card to the examination hall. Without the admit card, no one will be allowed to sit in the examination. This year, the examination will be conducted in two different shifts- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will consist of questions ranging from general medicine and pediatrics. The Paper 2 exam would consist of questions related to Surgery, Gynecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021: Direct Link

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'Exam admit card for Combined Medical Services Mains 2021.'

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here - UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021 .

. Step 4: Enter your credentials, such as your registration ID or roll number.

Step 5: After logging in, your admit card for UPSC CMS will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the copy for future use.

