UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Apply For 838 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link

UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission is all set to close the registration process for UPSC Combined Medical Services on Tuesday. UPSC on 7th July informed through notification about CMS examination 2021. The notice reads that the last day to apply for CMS is 27th July 2021. The notification also informed that the application window will be closed at 5 pm. The Combined Medical Services notification is available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates

Notice was issued on 7th July 2021

The last date to fill application form is 27th July 2021

UPSC CMS application: Details

UPSC CMS 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in November 2021. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CMS by 5 pm on Tuesday at upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted to fill more than 830 vacancies that have been advertised by the UPSC for CMS 2021. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 while filling the application form. However, female candidates and candidates falling under SC, ST, and PwBD category will not be charged exam fees. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to fill their forms.

UPSC CMS 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Click on Part-I of the CMS exam and read the notification properly

Fill both the parts of the form

Upload required images, documents and click on submit

Do the payment for completing the process

Take a printout for future reference

UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council

General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation

North Delhi Municipal Corporation

South Delhi Municipal Corporation

UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility

Candidates under the age of 32 can apply for the above-mentioned posts. Age will be considered as on 1st August 2021. However, age relaxation of up to five years will be given to SC/ST candidates. Age relaxation for OBC candidates is three years and five years for Kashmir domicil, three years for defense services personnel, five years for military service will be available as per government rule. Part I of the UPSC CMS 2021 will be a computer-based exam that will comprise of two papers. Part II of the UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be conducted for those who qualify for the computer-based exam in Part I.