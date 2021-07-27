Last Updated:

UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Apply For 838 Vacancies, Here's Direct Link

UPSC CMS Exam 2021: UPSC will close down the registration process for the CMS exam on July 27, 2021. Interested candidates should follow these steps to apply.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UPSC CMS Exam 2021

Image: Unsplash


UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission is all set to close the registration process for UPSC Combined Medical Services on Tuesday. UPSC on 7th July informed through notification about CMS examination 2021. The notice reads that the last day to apply for CMS is 27th July 2021. The notification also informed that the application window will be closed at 5 pm. The Combined Medical Services notification is available on the official website upsc.gov.in.

Important Dates

  • Notice was issued on 7th July 2021
  • The last date to fill application form is 27th July 2021

UPSC CMS application: Details

UPSC CMS 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted in November 2021. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CMS by 5 pm on Tuesday at upsconline.nic.in. The exam will be conducted to fill more than 830 vacancies that have been advertised by the UPSC for CMS 2021. Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 while filling the application form. However, female candidates and candidates falling under SC, ST, and PwBD category will not be charged exam fees. Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to fill their forms. 

UPSC CMS 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on Part-I of the CMS exam and read the notification properly
  • Fill both the parts of the form
  • Upload required images, documents and click on submit
  • Do the payment for completing the process
  • Take a printout for future reference

UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service
  • Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways
  • General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council
  • General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation
  • North Delhi Municipal Corporation
  • South Delhi Municipal Corporation

UPSC CMS 2021: Eligibility

Candidates under the age of 32 can apply for the above-mentioned posts. Age will be considered as on 1st August 2021. However, age relaxation of up to five years will be given to SC/ST candidates. Age relaxation for OBC candidates is three years and five years for Kashmir domicil, three years for defense services personnel, five years for military service will be available as per government rule. Part I of the UPSC CMS 2021 will be a computer-based exam that will comprise of two papers. Part II of the UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be conducted for those who qualify for the computer-based exam in Part I.

READ | UPSC CMS 2021: UPSC releases CMS notification, here's how to apply for 838 posts
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC invites applications for 363 Principal posts, check details
READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Exam centre change window opens today, see details
READ | UPSC invites applications for 34 vacancies in I&B Ministry, here's direct link to apply
READ | UPSC recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Research Officer posts in Home Ministry
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND