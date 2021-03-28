UPSC CMS Final Result 2020-21 OUT, Here's List Of 522 Candidates Selected For Appointment

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Medical Services Exam Results 2020 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC has recommended a total of 179 candidates for appointment in category-1 posts and 343 for category-2 posts. The list of recommended candidates can be accessed from the official website, or by clicking on the direct link given below.

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020

UPSC had conducted the Computer-based-test (CBT) on October 22, 2020. Candidates who cleared the CBT were called for an interview/ personality test round that was held from January to March 2021. Check details of posts here:

Category-I Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service (182 vacancies) Category-II posts: (378 vacancies)

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways;

(ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service;

(iii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and

(iv) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Appointments to the above-said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them, the official notice reads. READ | UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021: Last day to apply for UPSC CSE PT, get full details

UPSC will issue the appointment offer of the provisionally selected candidates only after verifying their original documents. The provisionality of such candidates will be valid for a period of six months from the date of declaration of UPSC CMS final results. If the candidates fail to submit the required documents (original) within this period, their candidature will be canceled.

