UPSC CMS Result 2019 For Non-recommended Candidates Is Out At Upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Thursday, released the scores of the willing non recommended candidates who had appeared for the combined medical service (UPSC CMS) exam in 2019. Candidates are requested to check the UPSC CMS Result 2019 on the official website of UPSC, of which a direct link will be provided below. Since the list may be cleared from the website later on, candidates are requested to download their scores as soon as possible. Here is everything you need to know about how to download the UPSC CMS Result 2019 along with other details related to the UPSC CMS exam.

UPSC CMS Result 2019

In accordance with the decision of the Government of India on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals so as to be useful for future references for other employers, the Commission has issued the Disclosure Scheme that applies to non recommended willing candidates who had managed to qualify till the final stage of examination (interview).

The scores (out of a total of 600 marks) and other details of the 726 non-recommended candidates of this Examination, who appeared in the interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme have been mentioned in the PDF. The commission had earlier declared the Final Results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 on December 27, 2019, and the Reserve List of this Examination released on March 15, 2021.

