UPSC CMS Result 2019 For Non-recommended Candidates Is Out At Upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Result 2019 for non-recommended willing candidates is out on the official website. Check details here. Direct links are attached for reference.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
upsc cms

UPSC CMS Result 2019 (Image Source: Shutterstock)


Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Thursday, released the scores of the willing non recommended candidates who had appeared for the combined medical service (UPSC CMS) exam in 2019. Candidates are requested to check the UPSC CMS Result 2019 on the official website of UPSC, of which a direct link will be provided below. Since the list may be cleared from the website later on, candidates are requested to download their scores as soon as possible. Here is everything you need to know about how to download the UPSC CMS Result 2019 along with other details related to the UPSC CMS exam.

UPSC CMS Result 2019

How to download the UPSC CMS Result?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in

  2. In the 'What's New' column on the right-hand corner, the notification for 'Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates' will be available on the homepage. Tap on that link to proceed.

  3. The candidate will be redirected to the next page where a column will be displayed.

  4. A PDF link will be attached against 'Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019'. Upon clicking on the link, the candidate will be redirected to the UPSC CMS exam result page where their marks will be displayed.

  5. Please download the UPSC CMS 2019 Marks PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to the UPSC CMS Result 2019

 

Direct Link to the UPSC Website

In accordance with the decision of the Government of India on making available publically scores of candidates in recruitment examinations through portals so as to be useful for future references for other employers, the Commission has issued the Disclosure Scheme that applies to non recommended willing candidates who had managed to qualify till the final stage of examination (interview). 

The scores (out of a total of 600 marks) and other details of the 726 non-recommended candidates of this Examination, who appeared in the interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme have been mentioned in the PDF. The commission had earlier declared the Final Results of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 on December 27, 2019, and the Reserve List of this Examination released on March 15, 2021. 

Image Source: Shutterstock

